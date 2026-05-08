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Сommercial property in Liguria, Italy

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 250 m² in Sanremo, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
KK-V163. Construction of a villa with a swimming pool in San RemoA land plot with a project …
$1,52M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Imperia, Italy
Commercial property
Imperia, Italy
LH-3W25. Land for constructionLand for construction in Liguria – land in Dolceaqua in Liguri…
$269,606
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 400 m² in Sanremo, Italy
Commercial property 400 m²
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
LD-291216-1. Estate (sale) » Italy » Liguria » San PemoThe estate is located between San Rem…
$1,16M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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