Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 000 000 m²
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Siena, Italy
1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
6
744 m²
KK-1317. ПОМЕСТЬЕ С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ГРЕВЕ-ИН-КЬЯНТИСпальни: 8 К…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
590 m²
KK-2034. Виноградник в Тоскане Black RoosterВнутренние: 590 кв.м. Экстерьер: 5,5 га Кол-во с…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
1 000 m²
KK-1446. Виноградники на Сиенских холмах, загородный дом 19-го века с виноделнейВ прекрасном…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
650 m²
KK-1636. Агротуристическое хозяйство в СиенеФермерский дом (365 квадратных метров) построен …
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
1 000 m²
LD-1000. Продается роскошный замок в СиенеВеликолепный замок расположенный в сердце Тосканы,…
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Sant Agnese, Italy
5
1 150 m²
LD-1069. Продается роскошный загородный дом в ВальдикьянеВ провинции Ареццо, в великолепной …
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
5 265 m²
LD-0369. Продается сельский хутор в прекрасной зоне сиенского КьянтиЭтот красивый образец де…
€5,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
6 000 m²
LD-0453. Потрясающая усадьба с винодельнейЭта потрясающая усадьба с винодельней, производяще…
€25,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
San Gimignano, Italy
6
3 969 m²
LD-1246. Роскошная вилла в сердце КьянтиВ нескольких километрах от Флоренции, в самом сердце…
€9,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
2 650 m²
LD-0446. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ НЕДВИЖИМОСТЬ В СИЕНЕ, ИТАЛИЯЭлитная вилла выставлена на продажу в зоне К…
€13,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Siena, Italy
6
700 m²
LD-0600. В СИЕНЕ ПРОДАЕТСЯ УСАДЬБА С ВИНОДЕЛЬНЕЙПродается элитная недвижимость, расположенна…
€3,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
6
490 m²
IT-111017-2. Кьянти. Винодеятельная компанияКьянти. Винодеятельная компания состоит из краси…
€8,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
+905338754767,+38268803384
+38268803384
swetatim@bk.ru
Commercial 7 rooms
San Gimignano, Italy
7
338 m²
Winemaking agricultural farm in SAN JIMINANO. The province of Siena, Tuscany. Location: Prot…
€2,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 8 rooms with terrace
Montepulciano, Italy
8
889 m²
Tuscany, Montepulciano Winery Farm in Montepulciano Area, known outside of Italy for its pro…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
