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Сommercial property in Siena, Italy

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14 properties total found
Commercial property 650 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 650 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
KK-1636. Agrotourism in SienaThe farm house (365 square meters) is built on the top of a hil…
$2,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 2 650 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 2 650 m²
Siena, Italy
Area 2 650 m²
LD-0446. Prestigious Real Estate in Siena, ItalyLuxury villa for sale in Chianti area, Siena…
$15,24M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 000 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Area 1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 6 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 6 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 000 m²
LD-0453. Stunning manor with wineryThis stunning estate with a winery producing high quality…
$29,30M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 5 265 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 5 265 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 5 265 m²
LD-0369. Rural farm for sale in the beautiful area of Siena ChiantiThis beautiful example of…
$5,86M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 490 m² in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 490 m²
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
IT-111017-2. Chianti. Wine companyChianti. The winery company consists of a beautiful manor …
$9,96M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 590 m² in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 590 m²
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Area 590 m²
KK-2034. Vineyard in Tuscany Black RoosterDomestic: 590 sqmExterior: 5.5 haBedroom number: 8…
$1,76M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LD-1000. Luxury castle for sale in SienaA magnificent castle located in the heart of Tuscany…
$5,27M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1446. Vineyards in the Siena Hills, 19th-century country house with wineryIn a beautiful …
$4,57M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 700 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 700 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LD-0600. Winery estate for sale in SienaFor sale luxury property located in Italy, in beauti…
$4,57M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 3 969 m² in San Gimignano, Italy
Commercial property 3 969 m²
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 969 m²
LD-1246. Luxury villa in the heart of ChiantiA few kilometers from Florence, in the heart of…
$10,55M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 744 m² in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 744 m²
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 744 m²
KK-1317. Plot with wine and olive grove for sale in GREVEN IN KYANTIBedrooms: 8Number of bat…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 150 m² in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 1 150 m²
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 150 m²
LD-1069. Luxury country house for sale in ValdikyanIn the province of Arezzo, in the magnifi…
$2,70M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 2 000 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 2 000 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Area 2 000 000 m²
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Price on request
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