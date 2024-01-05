Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Abruzzo, Italy

hotels
6
12 properties total found
Hotel 50 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Hotel 50 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 50
Area 2 200 m²
Hotel with 50 rooms in excellent condition facing the sea with its own beach and chalet
Price on request
Commercial in San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Teatino, Italy
Area 600 m²
A few km from the sea, this pretty little hamlet consists of three farmhouses to be complete…
Price on request
Commercial in Teramo, Italy
Commercial
Teramo, Italy
Area 500 m²
Commercial space of 500 sq m on the first floor with lift and freight elevator Warehouse on …
Price on request
Commercial in Pescara, Italy
Commercial
Pescara, Italy
Area 232 m²
Commercial space of 232 m2 with bathroom and dressing room Rear area for offices Constructio…
Price on request
Commercial in Pianura Vomano, Italy
Commercial
Pianura Vomano, Italy
IT-060718-1. Земельный участок площадью 10 000 м2Участок (1 гектар) и дом под реконструкцию …
€135,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tollo, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tollo, Italy
Rooms 6
SN-201216. Аукцион! Отель 4 звезды, Побережье АдриатикиПобережье Адриатики. В самом центре к…
€2,65M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Giulianova, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 3 000 m²
IT-070720. Отель на первой лин­ии 3*В  центральном районе Джулианова Лидо, в продаже трехзве…
€3,20M
Hotel in Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
Italy Abruzzo New hotel on the Adriatic Sea New hotel on the beach of the Adriatic Sea. Numb…
€12,00M
Hotel in Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel
Abruzzo, Italy
Italy Abruzzo Villa Rosa Aparthri - Hotel: 16 apartments on the sea An absolutely new reside…
€2,20M
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy in Abruzzo, Italy
Hotel with kreditom ipotekoy
Abruzzo, Italy
Italy Abruzzo Hotel 3 * 30 m from the beach Small hotel 3 *** on the first line in a resort …
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room in Giulianova, Italy
Commercial 1 room
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Commercial space with three windows 50 meters from the Adriatic highway Renovated in 2004 Co…
Price on request
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Area 5 074 m²
A modern complex consisting of 2 nearby enterprises is sold. The businesses are located in L…
€2,00M
