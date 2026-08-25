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Сommercial property in Tuscany, Italy

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Florence
11
Lucca
3
Siena
9
Grosseto
7
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67 properties total found
Commercial property 700 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 700 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
LD-0256. Prestigious property in FlorenceLocated in the hills of Tuscany, near historic citi…
$3,51M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 2 400 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 400 m²
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
KK-1235. Vineyard in Tuscany Vinicola FiorentinaIn Tuscany, in a hilly area, 10 km from the …
$2,34M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 490 m² in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 490 m²
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
IT-111017-2. Chianti. Wine companyChianti. The winery company consists of a beautiful manor …
$9,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 1 400 m² in Certaldo, Italy
Commercial property 1 400 m²
Certaldo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 400 m²
KK-1158. Vineyards, winery in Certaldo - province of Florence - TuscanyEstate, winery a few …
$3,51M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 600 m² in Lucca, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
LD-0161. Pisa, Tuscany, a chic house for saleA prestigious villa in Italy, Tuscany, is surro…
$2,16M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 870 m² in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial property 870 m²
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 870 m²
KK-1656. Leopoldina with a swimming pool for sale, Valdarno, ToscanaOn the hills of Valdarno…
$1,99M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 5 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 5 000 m²
LD-0270. Sale of prestigious real estate in Florence, in the Chianti zoneSale of prestigious…
$16,36M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 1 600 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 600 m²
LD-1498. Luxury villa in GrossetoIn the province of Grosseto in the south of Tuscany put up …
$14,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 982 m² in Poppi, Italy
Commercial property 982 m²
Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. Luxury Villa with Pool and Plot for Sale in TuscanyPrestigious villa for sale is lo…
$2,16M
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Commercial property 744 m² in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 744 m²
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 744 m²
KK-1317. Plot with wine and olive grove for sale in GREVEN IN KYANTIBedrooms: 8Number of bat…
$1,99M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 1 050 m²
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. In Livorno put up for sale luxury hotelThe mansion in the style of Liberty, built i…
$5,84M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0805. Magnificent estate with farmland, an area of about 20 hectaresThis magnificent esta…
$9,35M
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Commercial property 3 969 m² in San Gimignano, Italy
Commercial property 3 969 m²
San Gimignano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 969 m²
LD-1246. Luxury villa in the heart of ChiantiA few kilometers from Florence, in the heart of…
$10,52M
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Commercial property 150 m² in Piombino, Italy
Commercial property 150 m²
Piombino, Italy
Area 150 m²
MV-121221W. Vineyard with winery in the most beautiful place in TuscanyA ready-made business…
$2,34M
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Commercial property 300 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 300 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
LD-3356. Charming Villa in VolterraIn the picturesque province of Pisa, in Volterra, a luxur…
$2,92M
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Commercial property 613 m² in Grassina, Italy
Commercial property 613 m²
Grassina, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 613 m²
KK-1261. Vineyard, winery in TuscanyThis 41-hectare estate, located in the heart of Tuscany …
$3,27M
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Commercial property 1 154 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Commercial property 1 154 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 154 m²
LD-1030. Luxury hotel for sale in CastiglioncelloIn Castiglioncello, the famous “pearl of th…
$9,35M
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Commercial property 2 840 m² in Florence, Italy
Commercial property 2 840 m²
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 840 m²
LD-0812. Stunning villa built in the early twentieth century in the Chianti regionThis villa…
$21,03M
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Commercial property 969 m² in Anghiari, Italy
Commercial property 969 m²
Anghiari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 969 m²
KK-1474. Little charming Borgo Master Residence 350 sq.mBedrooms: 10Bathrooms: 12The small c…
$1,74M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1446. Vineyards in the Siena Hills, 19th-century country house with wineryIn a beautiful …
$4,56M
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Commercial property 2 650 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 2 650 m²
Siena, Italy
Area 2 650 m²
LD-0446. Prestigious Real Estate in Siena, ItalyLuxury villa for sale in Chianti area, Siena…
$15,19M
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Commercial property 6 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 6 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 6 000 m²
LD-0453. Stunning manor with wineryThis stunning estate with a winery producing high quality…
$29,21M
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Commercial property 7 000 m² in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial property 7 000 m²
San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 000 m²
LD-3153. Luxury estate in upper Chianti ValdarnoAmong the picturesque winding hills of the u…
$11,69M
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Commercial property 3 507 m² in San Cresci, Italy
Commercial property 3 507 m²
San Cresci, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 507 m²
LD-1971. Luxury villa among the picturesque hills of ChiantiIn the green picturesque surroun…
$9,58M
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Hotel 950 m² in Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Hotel 950 m²
Rosignano Marittimo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. In Castiglioncello for sale luxury hotelAn exclusive hotel by the sea in Castiglion…
$5,84M
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1433. In Tuscany, in the Caprese of Michelangelo, agrotourism is sold with a swimming poo…
$1,32M
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Commercial property 1 000 000 m² in Siena, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 000 m²
Siena, Italy
Area 1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
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Commercial property 650 m² in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial property 650 m²
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 650 m²
KK-1858. Very beautiful estate in BolgeriLocated in one of the most beautiful areas of Tusca…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Commercial property 900 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 900 m²
LD-1027. Rural house for sale in TuscanLocated on the top of a hill crowning the Valdera Val…
$2,63M
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Commercial property 240 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 240 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Area 240 m²
IT-111017-1. Modern wine company in the center of MaremmaIn the center of the Maremma and ju…
$7,60M
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