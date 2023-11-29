Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
11
Siena
9
Grosseto
8
Greve in Chianti
4
Arezzo
3
Lucca
3
Pisa
3
85 properties total found
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Area 2 000 000 m²
Farm of 200.00 hectares in medium and gentle hills with lakes and clay soil. Several farmhou…
Price on request
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Area 1 000 000 m²
Company of 100.00 hectares with ponds. Clay-type soil. Several cottages and businesses insis…
Price on request
Commercial in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Price on request
Commercial in Roccastrada, Italy
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Price on request
Commercial with swimming pool in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 507 m²
KK-158. Агротуристическая ферма на продажу в ТосканеСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты: 8 СОСТОЯНИЕ…
€1,40M
Commercial in Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Gaiole in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 744 m²
KK-1317. ПОМЕСТЬЕ С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ГРЕВЕ-ИН-КЬЯНТИСпальни: 8 К…
€1,70M
Commercial with swimming pool in Anghiari, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Anghiari, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 969 m²
KK-1474. Маленькая очаровательная борго Мастер-резиденция 350 кв.мСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты…
€1,49M
Commercial in Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Commercial
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
KK-1858. Очень красивое поместье в БолгериCasale Расположенный в одном из самых красивых рай…
€1,70M
Commercial with swimming pool in Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. РОСКОШНЫЕ ВИЛЛА С БАССЕЙНОМ И УЧАСТКОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ТОСКАНЕПрестижная вилла на прод…
€1,85M
Commercial with swimming pool in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 870 m²
KK-1656. ЛЕОПОЛЬДИНА С БАССЕЙНОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ, ВАЛЬДАРНО, ТОСКАНАНа холмах Вальдарно в провинц…
€1,70M
Commercial with swimming pool in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1433. В Тоскане, в Капрезе Микеланджело, продается агротуризм с бассейном и 6 га землиВ Т…
€1,13M
Commercial in Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Castellina in Chianti, Italy
Area 590 m²
KK-2034. Виноградник в Тоскане Black RoosterВнутренние: 590 кв.м. Экстерьер: 5,5 га Кол-во с…
€1,50M
Commercial in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 420 m²
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
€1,48M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
KK-1235. Виноградник в Тоскане Vinicola FiorentinaВ Тоскане, в холмистой местности, в 10 км …
€2,00M
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
€2,35M
Commercial in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
Area 682 m²
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
€1,35M
Commercial in Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 522 m²
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
€1,40M
Commercial in Seggiano, Italy
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 782 m²
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
€3,98M
Commercial in Montaione, Italy
Commercial
Montaione, Italy
Rooms 6
KK-090420. Замечательная Вилла. АгротуризмЗамечательная агритуризм, начиная с 1200 года наше…
€3,70M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 125 m²
KK-1574. Виноградник, винодельня во ФлоренцииНа холмах Кьянти, между муниципалитетами Кастел…
€2,98M
Commercial in Grassina, Italy
Commercial
Grassina, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 613 m²
KK-1261. Виноградник, винодельня в ТосканеЭто поместье площадью около 41 гектара, расположен…
€2,80M
Commercial in Certaldo, Italy
Commercial
Certaldo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 400 m²
KK-1158. Виноградники, винодельня в Чертальдо - провинция Флоренция - ТосканаПоместье, винод…
€3,00M
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
€1,12M
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1446. Виноградники на Сиенских холмах, загородный дом 19-го века с виноделнейВ прекрасном…
€3,90M
Commercial in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 675 m²
KK-1816. Виноградники, винодельня в КьянтиПродается Винодельческое хозяйство с Агротуризмом …
€3,65M
Commercial in Siena, Italy
Commercial
Siena, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
KK-1636. Агротуристическое хозяйство в СиенеФермерский дом (365 квадратных метров) построен …
€1,85M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
€13,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Livorno, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
€5,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Castiglioncello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 950 m²
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
€5,00M
Commercial in Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 608 m²
LD-0645. Продается агротуристическое хозяйство с просторной виллойСреди пышной зелени холмов…
€5,40M
