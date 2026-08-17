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Сommercial property in Lucca, Italy

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 2 280 m² in Lucca, Italy
Commercial property 2 280 m²
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 280 m²
LD-0352. Luxury villa of the XVIII century surrounded by green hillsIn Tuscany, in the city …
$2,93M
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Commercial property 600 m² in Lucca, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
LD-0161. Pisa, Tuscany, a chic house for saleA prestigious villa in Italy, Tuscany, is surro…
$2,17M
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Commercial property 608 m² in Lucca, Italy
Commercial property 608 m²
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 608 m²
LD-0645. For sale agrotourist farm with a spacious villaAmid the lush greenery of the hills …
$6,33M
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Hotel in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
TIV-00885.00002. Cozy hotel 4 * off the coast of Tuscany4 * hotel in a very quiet area of th…
$12,89M
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Commercial property 1 274 m² in Capannori, Italy
Commercial property 1 274 m²
Capannori, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 274 m²
FP-T913. Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano (Gragnano)Agricultural enterprise in Gragnano, …
$4,69M
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