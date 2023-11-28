Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lucca, Italy

Commercial in Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 608 m²
LD-0645. Продается агротуристическое хозяйство с просторной виллойСреди пышной зелени холмов…
€5,40M
Commercial in Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 280 m²
LD-0352. Роскошная вилла XVIII века окруженная зелеными холмамиВ Тоскане, в городе Лукка, ок…
€2,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Rooms 6
TIV-00885.00002. Уютный отель 4* у берегов Тосканы4* отель в очень тихом районе города в 200…
€11,00M
Commercial in Lucca, Italy
Commercial
Lucca, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
LD-0161. ПИЗА, ТОСКАНА, ШИКАРНЫЙ ДОМ НА ПРОДАЖУПрестижная вилла в Италии, Тоскана, окружена …
€1,85M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Lucca, Italy
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Lucca, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 160 m²
The nice complex is located in Altopasho, Tuscany. Located just 10 km from Lucca, 30 km from…
€1,55M
Leave a request
