Commercial real estate in Pisa, Italy

10 properties total found
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
KK-1722. ЗАГОРОДНАЯ ВИЛЛА С ВИНОГРАДНИКОМ И ОЛИВКОВОЙ РОЩЕЙ – ВОЛЬТЕРРА, ТОСКАНАНа холмах то…
€2,35M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 522 m²
KK-1780. Поместье на земельном участке 14,7 га с сельской виллойСреди великолепных холмов Пи…
€1,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Volterra, Italy
Commercial
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 790 m²
KK-1182. Винодельческое хозяйство с Агритуризмом и Рестораном в Тоскане. ВольтерраДанная соб…
€1,12M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
Commercial
Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
Area 210 m²
KK-CS127. Эксклюзивное поместье в 15 километрах от моряВсего в 12 км от Чечины, на панорамно…
€2,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Pisa, Italy
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 900 m²
LD-1027. СЕЛЬСКИЙ ДОМ ПРОДАЕТСЯ В ТОСКАНЕРасположенная на вершине холма, увенчивающего долин…
€2,25M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Pisa, Italy
Commercial
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
LD-3356. Очаровательная вилла в ВольтерреВ живописной провинции Пизы, в Вольтерре, выставлен…
€2,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in San Miniato, Italy
Manufacture with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
San Miniato, Italy
Area 2 100 m²
€2,80M
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool in Lajatico, Italy
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Lajatico, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
The property in Tuscany includes a lovely typical Tuscan house with a swimming pool, locate…
€3,70M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Area 11 m²
The Ancient Villa of 1600 is located in San Miniato, built in the area of growth of the pres…
€2,80M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Pisa, Italy
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Pisa, Italy
Bedrooms 12
Area 560 m²
The beautiful hotel is in the heart of Tuscany, an hour from the city of Pisa, Tuscany. The …
€2,40M
