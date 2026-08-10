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Сommercial property in Pisa, Italy

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 900 m² in Volterra, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 900 m²
KK-1722. Country villa with wine and olive grove – Volterra, ToscanaOn the hills of the Tusc…
$2,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 210 m² in Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
Commercial property 210 m²
Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina, Italy
Area 210 m²
KK-CS127. Exclusive estate 15 kilometers from the seaJust 12 km from Chechina, on a panorami…
$2,34M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 522 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 522 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 522 m²
KK-1780. Estate on a land plot of 14.7 hectares with a rural villaAmong the splendid hills o…
$1,64M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Commercial property 300 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 300 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
LD-3356. Charming Villa in VolterraIn the picturesque province of Pisa, in Volterra, a luxur…
$2,93M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 790 m² in Volterra, Italy
Commercial property 790 m²
Volterra, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 790 m²
KK-1182. Winery with Agritourism and Restaurant in Tuscany. volterraThis property is located…
$1,31M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 900 m² in Pisa, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Pisa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 900 m²
LD-1027. Rural house for sale in TuscanLocated on the top of a hill crowning the Valdera Val…
$2,64M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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