Commercial real estate in Rome, Italy

hotels
12 properties total found
Commercial in Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 300 m²
IT-281016-1. Здание (продажа) » Италия » РимПродается здание на улице дель Корсо, Рим Окол…
€19,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
IT-210518. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ центре одного из самых известных районов Рима, выставлено на…
€3,55M
Commercial in Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
IT-210518-1. КИНОТЕАТР В РИМЕПродается исторический и престижный кинотеатр (стены и бизнес).…
€7,60M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 912 m²
IT-210518-2. ОТЕЛЬ В ЦЕНТРЕ РИМАВ историческом районе Рима, недалеко от Колизея и площади Ве…
€4,50M
Commercial in Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
PO-120521W. Продается здание под отель, 80 номеров в центре РимаПродается здание под отель, …
€26,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Rome, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Rome, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
IT-220219. Отель 3* 800 кв.мВ самом сердце Рима, в элегантной вилле начала двадцатого века и…
€3,50M
Commercial in Rome, Italy
Commercial
Rome, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
OC-190417. Проект в Риме в 100 метрах от Колизея и Императорских дворцовЖилой комплекс с ком…
€12,00M
Hotel 60 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view in Rome, Italy
Hotel 60 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 60
Bathrooms count 60
Area 5 000 m²
Hotel near Via Veneto 4 **** Area: 5000 sq.m. Numbers: 60 Arrangement: Stazione Termin…
€52,00M
Hotel 47 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view in Rome, Italy
Hotel 47 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 47
Bathrooms count 47
Area 1 890 m²
Hotel near Termini Station Area: 1890 sq.m. Nomerov: 47 Arrangement: Stazione Termini Railw…
€9,50M
Hotel 53 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rome, Italy
Hotel 53 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 53
Bathrooms count 53
Area 2 300 m²
Hotel near the Area of Spain 4 **** superior Area: 2300 sq.m. Numbers: 53 Arrangement: …
€37,00M
Hotel 42 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view in Rome, Italy
Hotel 42 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with city view
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 42
Bathrooms count 42
Area 1 200 m²
Hotel near the Imperial Forums 3 * * * Area: 1200 sq.m. Shop: 355 sq.m. Shop: 32 sq.m. Nome…
€8,50M
Hotel 71 bedroom with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Rome, Italy
Hotel 71 bedroom with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Rome, Italy
Bedrooms 71
Bathrooms count 71
Area 4 500 m²
Hotel near Vatican 4 **** Numbers: 71 Arrangement: Vatican (Vaticano) & # 8212; 1 km N…
€45,00M
