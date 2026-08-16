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Сommercial property in Terni, Italy

;
hotels
8
manufacture buildings
7
83 properties total found
Manufacture 21 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Manufacture 21 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 21 000 m²
Housing development consists of seven lots with a SUL (gross floor area) of 16,000 sqm Well …
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Hotel 350 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 350 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 350 m²
Accommodation B & B with seven rooms, all with bath, reception, lounge, ancillary rooms From…
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Commercial property 2 100 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 2 100 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 2 100 m²
Warehouse of 2,100 sqm divisible with 5,000 sqm of paved court Offices of 300 sqm Services a…
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Commercial property 2 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 2 000 m²
Ancient tower, then used as a mill and now abandoned on four levels and 3,600 square meters …
$186,020
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Commercial property 1 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Shed 1,300 square meters built in 2007 with 400 square meters of Court offices of 3,000 squa…
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Commercial property 120 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 120 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property with 9,000 square meters of land in a panoramic position Ame…
$29,066
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 520 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 520 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 520 m²
Laboratory of 200 + 200 square meters in addition to the basement and an apartment of 120 sq…
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Commercial property 50 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 50 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Room used as office opposite road 16 ground floor with a window height 4.0 meters Office, ba…
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Commercial property 100 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 100 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Reference number: N975 Property name: Casa Valentino Location: In country Town/City: …
$46,505
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Commercial property 140 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 140 m²
Building area on which there is a reinforced concrete structure of about 140 square meters p…
$139,515
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Commercial property 80 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 80 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
Small cottage house on two floors with 80 sqm Adjacent other property Small garden Services …
$29,066
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Reference number: N346 Property name: Casa Farm III Location: In country Town/City: …
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Commercial property 160 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 160 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Single detached house in the rough with reinforced concrete structure on a level with a loft…
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Commercial property 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 300 m²
Shed website in fornt of the Aso flat highway was: obsolete possibility of raising
$115,172
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Commercial property 75 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 75 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Commercial space of 65 square meters plus 12 square meters in the basement (internal stairca…
$81,384
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Commercial property 450 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 450 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Business premises leased sites on the ground floor of a newly built building on two floors (…
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Commercial property 55 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 55 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Commercial premises of about 50 square meters on the ground floor with large parking in fron…
$40,692
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Hotel 61 200 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 61 200 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 61 200 m²
Tourist accommodation on about 62 thousand square meters just 5 km from the sea Building of …
$290,656
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Commercial property 2 300 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 2 300 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 2 300 m²
Shed of 2,300 sqm (fractionable 1,150 + 1,150 sqm) Offices of 400 sqm Court of 5,000 sqm Con…
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Commercial property 100 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 100 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
100 m2 laboratory with service on the floor below the street paved and plastered. Convenien…
$46,505
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Commercial property 1 800 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 1 800 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 1 800 m²
Property for commercial use consisting of 600 square meters on the ground floor, 400 square …
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Commercial property 700 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 700 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 700 m²
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
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Commercial property 120 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 120 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property (also for sale) in a panoramic position with 6,000 square me…
$29,066
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Commercial property 220 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 220 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Renoviertes Bauernhaus (90er Jahre) mit großem Innenhof und Land von ca. 2,0 Hektar mit Baue…
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Commercial property 140 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
In a building for both residential and commercial use, offices of various sizes (from 50 to …
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Hotel 6 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Hotel 6 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
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Commercial property 200 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 200 m²
Reference number: N11 Property name: Casa Ciribe Location: In country Town/City: Zo…
$58,131
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Commercial property 200 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Commercial space on two levels (100+100 m2) with independent entrances. Central position. Go…
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Commercial property 70 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 70 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 70 m²
Commercial space with two windows currently rented at € 800 / month. Front street parking ar…
$139,515
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Commercial property 3 500 000 m² in Terni, Italy
Commercial property 3 500 000 m²
Terni, Italy
Area 3 500 000 m²
Company of 350.00 hectares of arable land and vineyards Large farmhouse, a farmhouse, severa…
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