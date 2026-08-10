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Сommercial property in Arezzo, Italy

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7 properties total found
Commercial property 507 m² in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial property 507 m²
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 507 m²
KK-158. Agricultural farm for sale in TuscanyBedrooms: 10Bathrooms: 8Condition: after repair…
$1,64M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1433. In Tuscany, in the Caprese of Michelangelo, agrotourism is sold with a swimming poo…
$1,32M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 982 m² in Poppi, Italy
Commercial property 982 m²
Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. Luxury Villa with Pool and Plot for Sale in TuscanyPrestigious villa for sale is lo…
$2,17M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
TekceTekce
Commercial property 7 000 m² in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial property 7 000 m²
San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 000 m²
LD-3153. Luxury estate in upper Chianti ValdarnoAmong the picturesque winding hills of the u…
$11,72M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 870 m² in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial property 870 m²
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 870 m²
KK-1656. Leopoldina with a swimming pool for sale, Valdarno, ToscanaOn the hills of Valdarno…
$1,99M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 7 700 m² in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial property 7 700 m²
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 7 700 m²
LD-3096. Tuscan estate in the vicinity of ArezzoAmong the picturesque hills surrounding Chia…
$17,00M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 969 m² in Anghiari, Italy
Commercial property 969 m²
Anghiari, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 969 m²
KK-1474. Little charming Borgo Master Residence 350 sq.mBedrooms: 10Bathrooms: 12The small c…
$1,75M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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