Commercial real estate in Arezzo, Italy

8 properties total found
Commercial with swimming pool in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 507 m²
KK-158. Агротуристическая ферма на продажу в ТосканеСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты: 8 СОСТОЯНИЕ…
€1,40M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with swimming pool in Anghiari, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Anghiari, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 969 m²
KK-1474. Маленькая очаровательная борго Мастер-резиденция 350 кв.мСпальни: 10 Ванные комнаты…
€1,49M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with swimming pool in Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Ponte a Poppi, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 982 m²
KK-1196. РОСКОШНЫЕ ВИЛЛА С БАССЕЙНОМ И УЧАСТКОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ В ТОСКАНЕПрестижная вилла на прод…
€1,85M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with swimming pool in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 870 m²
KK-1656. ЛЕОПОЛЬДИНА С БАССЕЙНОМ НА ПРОДАЖУ, ВАЛЬДАРНО, ТОСКАНАНа холмах Вальдарно в провинц…
€1,70M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with swimming pool in Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Commercial with swimming pool
Caprese Michelangelo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
KK-1433. В Тоскане, в Капрезе Микеланджело, продается агротуризм с бассейном и 6 га землиВ Т…
€1,13M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Arezzo, Italy
Commercial
Arezzo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 7 700 m²
LD-3096. Тосканское имение в окрестностях АреццоСреди живописных холмов окрестностей Кьянти …
€14,50M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Commercial
San Giovanni Valdarno, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 7 000 m²
LD-3153. Имение класса люкс в верхнем Кьянти-ВальдарноСреди живописных извилистых холмов вер…
€10,00M
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Arezzo, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Arezzo, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
€800,000
