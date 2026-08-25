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Сommercial property in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 110 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 110 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. New store in the center with excellent visibility in Desenzano Del GardaLocated …
$303 812
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 145 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 145 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. Ideal commercial space for catering in Desenzano del GardaAt the entrance to the…
$584 254
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 60 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 60 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 60 m²
GA-V001410. Office in a historic building in Desenzano del GardaLocated in an excellent loca…
$280 442
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 77 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 77 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. Shop in the center of the city in Desenzano Del GardaLocated in the historic cen…
$408 978
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 815 m² in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial property 1 815 m²
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Office building with large warehouse in Desenzano del GardaLocated near the cent…
$666 050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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