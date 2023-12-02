Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Desenzano del Garda, Italy

6 properties total found
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€500,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
GA-V000969. Земля под строительство в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе отк…
€121,650
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. НОВЫЙ МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ С ОТЛИЧНОЙ ВИДИМОСТЬЮ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный …
€260,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€350,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 60 m²
GA-V001410. Офис в историческом здании в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном месте…
€240,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Офисное здание с большим складом в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенное недалеко от…
€570,000
per month
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
