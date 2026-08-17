Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Venice
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Venice, Italy

;
hotels
4
5 properties total found
Commercial property in Venice, Italy
Commercial property
Venice, Italy
IT-200618-7. B selling an island off the coast of VeniceFor sale is an island off the coast …
$2,34M
Leave a request
Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-3. Hotel 3 * in VeniceHotel 3* is a 5-minute walk from Piazza San Marco. It has 22…
$8,79M
Leave a request
Hotel in Mestre, Italy
Hotel
Mestre, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
$12,31M
Leave a request
Hotel in Venice, Italy
Hotel
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
IT-200618-6. Venice. Hotel - boutique 4 *For sale 4-star hotel - boutique, category lusso. I…
$15,82M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 000 m² in Venice, Italy
Hotel 1 000 m²
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 000 m²
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
$12,89M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go