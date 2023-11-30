Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Commercial
  4. Greve in Chianti

Commercial real estate in Greve in Chianti, Italy

4 properties total found
Commercial in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 675 m²
KK-1816. Виноградники, винодельня в КьянтиПродается Винодельческое хозяйство с Агротуризмом …
€3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in Montefioralle, Italy
Commercial
Montefioralle, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 880 m²
IT-111017. Поместье площадью 80 гектаровЭто структура с потрясающим видом на виноградники, о…
€5,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial in San Cresci, Italy
Commercial
San Cresci, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 3 507 m²
LD-1971. Роскошная вилла среди живописных холмов КьянтиВ зеленых живописных окрестностях кла…
€8,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial with furniture, with garden, with internet in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial with furniture, with garden, with internet
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Area 600 m²
The plantation and production of wine and olive oil is located near Chianti, Tuscany. The la…
€8,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir