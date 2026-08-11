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Сommercial property in Greve in Chianti, Italy

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 675 m² in Greve in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 675 m²
Greve in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 675 m²
KK-1816. Vineyards, winery in ChiantiFor sale winery with agrotourism in the Chianti Classic…
$4,28M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 3 507 m² in San Cresci, Italy
Commercial property 3 507 m²
San Cresci, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 507 m²
LD-1971. Luxury villa among the picturesque hills of ChiantiIn the green picturesque surroun…
$9,61M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 880 m² in Panzano in Chianti, Italy
Commercial property 880 m²
Panzano in Chianti, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 880 m²
IT-111017. 80-hectare estateThis structure with stunning views of vineyards, olive groves, T…
$6,80M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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