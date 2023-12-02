Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Veneto, Italy

Commercial in Padua, Italy
Commercial
Padua, Italy
Area 180 m²
РО-241019. Ресторан под ВенециейПредлагается ресторан в прекрасном городке Падова, в часе от…
€950,000
per month
Hotel 5 bedrooms in La Favorita, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
La Favorita, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-4. Отель 4 * Венеция. МестреПродается  4 * Отель имеет 98 номеров, из которых 8 но…
€10,50M
per month
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-3. Отель 3 * в ВенецииПродается Отель 3 * расположен в 5 минутах ходьбы от площади…
€7,50M
per month
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Noventa di Piave, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Noventa di Piave, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-2. Отель 3 * в Новента-ди-ПьявеПродается 3 * Отель, расположен в Noventa di Piave,…
€7,00M
per month
Commercial in Venice, Italy
Commercial
Venice, Italy
IT-200618-7. B продаже остров у берегов ВенецииB продаже остров у берегов Венеции. Окружност…
€2,00M
per month
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
IT-200618-5. Венеция. Отель 3 *Продается 3 * Отель, Venezia, alla Ca'Doro, полностью отремон…
€11,00M
per month
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Venice, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Venice, Italy
Rooms 6
IT-200618-6. Венеция. Отель - бутик 4 *Продается 4-звездочный отель - бутик, категория lusso…
€13,50M
per month
