Commercial real estate in Florence, Italy

11 properties total found
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Area 2 400 m²
KK-1235. Виноградник в Тоскане Vinicola FiorentinaВ Тоскане, в холмистой местности, в 10 км …
€2,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 125 m²
KK-1574. Виноградник, винодельня во ФлоренцииНа холмах Кьянти, между муниципалитетами Кастел…
€2,98M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 225 m²
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
€13,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 200 m²
LD-0737. Роскошный агротуристический комплекс во ФлоренцииЭтот недавно отреставрированный ко…
€6,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
LD-0805. Великолепная усадьба с фермерской землей, площадью около 20 гектаровЭта великолепна…
€8,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 840 m²
LD-0812. Потрясающая вилла, построенная в начале двадцатого века в регионе КьянтиЭта вилла, …
€18,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-0256. Престижная недвижимость во ФлоренцииСтаринная вилла расположена на холмах Тосканы, …
€3,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 5 000 m²
LD-0270. Продажа престижной недвижимости в Флоренции, в зоне КьянтиПродажа престижной недвиж…
€14,00M
Commercial in Florence, Italy
Commercial
Florence, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 000 m²
LD-1616. Великолепное имение в окрестностях ТосканыСреди зеленых холмов Флоренции выставлено…
€12,75M
Revenue house 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 065 m²
Number of floors 3
Residential building, built in the years 1865–1897.sol. architect Narcisso Frosali commissio…
€5,90M
Investment 10 bedrooms in Florence, Italy
Investment 10 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique property for sale near Florence. Unlimited license for large and small hunting a…
€10,00M
