Commercial real estate in Sicily, Italy

7 properties total found
Hotel in Sciacca, Italy
Hotel
Sciacca, Italy
VILLA RAGUSA - SAN GIORGIO (AG)   Property regularly registered, built prior to 01/09/…
€449,000
Warehouse in Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
Area 30 m²
Garage in Via Antonino Amato which covers an area of 30 sqm, to be noted that due to the hei…
€15,000
Warehouse in Cianciana, Italy
Warehouse
Cianciana, Italy
Area 70 m²
Storeroom of approx 70 sqm with connecting garage of approx 20 sqm in rustic style.   …
€19,000
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Francofonte, Italy
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Francofonte, Italy
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
€3,90M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with city view in Palazzolo Acreide, Italy
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with city view
Palazzolo Acreide, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 553 m²
€470,000
Commercial with garden, with internet, with heating in Catania, Italy
Commercial with garden, with internet, with heating
Catania, Italy
Area 1 100 m²
Production of olive oil is locateded in Sambuka-di-Sicily and Sicily. Both wine and olive oi…
€4,20M
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Messina, Italy
Commercial with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Messina, Italy
The chic villa is located in Sant'Agata di Militello, Sicily. The house is decorated for the…
€3,50M
Mir