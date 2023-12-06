Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lombardy, Italy

Brescia
17
Como
12
Desenzano del Garda
6
Lonato del Garda
3
34 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Doppio Ingresso, with Canna Fumaria, with road
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 1 566 m²
The historic building in the centre of Polpenazze del Garda is an ideal solution for those w…
€1,95M
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 145 m²
GA-V000874. ИДЕАЛЬНОЕ КОММЕРЧЕСКОЕ ПОМЕЩЕНИЕ ДЛЯ КЕЙТЕРИНГА В ДЕЗЕНЦАНО-ДЕЛЬ-ГАРДАУ въезда в…
€500,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
GA-V000969. Земля под строительство в продаже в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаВ тихом жилом районе отк…
€121,650
Commercial in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001004. Земля под строительство в продаже в Сан-Феличе-дель-БенакоРасположенный в красив…
€320,000
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001053. Земельный участок в холмистой местности в LonatoВставлен в престижном жилом конт…
€300,000
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
GA-V001123. Земля под строительство в продаже в LonatoРасположенный в элегантном холмистом …
€750,000
Commercial in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 6 500 m²
GA-V000403. Отель с видом на озеро в Padenghe sul GardaРасположенный в красивом и спокойном …
€18,00M
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 110 m²
GA-V001197. НОВЫЙ МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ С ОТЛИЧНОЙ ВИДИМОСТЬЮ В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный …
€260,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 77 m²
GA-V001269. МАГАЗИН В ЦЕНТРЕ ГОРОДА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAРасположенный в историческом центре…
€350,000
Commercial in Pozzolengo, Italy
Commercial
Pozzolengo, Italy
GA-V001281. ВИНОГРАДНИК В ЛУГАНЕ DOC В POZZOLENGOРасположенный на территории района и консор…
€4,50M
Commercial in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Commercial
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
GA-V001300. ЗЕМЕЛЬНЫЙ УЧАСТОК ПОД СТРОИТЕЛЬСТВО ВИЛЛЫ В КРАСИВОМ РАЙОНЕ С ОТКРЫТЫМИ ВИДАМИ В…
€270,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 60 m²
GA-V001410. Офис в историческом здании в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенный в отличном месте…
€240,000
Commercial in Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Area 1 815 m²
GA-V001438. Офисное здание с большим складом в Дезенцано-дель-ГардаРасположенное недалеко от…
€570,000
Commercial in Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Puegnago del Garda, Italy
Area 1 400 m²
GA-V001427. Магазин в продаже в Пуэньяго-суль-ГардаС видом и прямым выходом на государственн…
€960,000
Hotel in Como, Italy
Hotel
Como, Italy
VB-11033RB. Апарт-отель BellinzonaАпарт-отель на границе со Швейцарией с доходностью 8,75% …
€320,000
Commercial in Como, Italy
Commercial
Como, Italy
Area 114 m²
VB-230418. Салон-магазин в городе КомоМагазин- салон в самом центре города Комо, на главной …
€1,30M
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 8 200 m²
VB-070415-21. Великолепная резиденция гостиничного типа в МенаджоВеликолепная резиденция гос…
€11,00M
Hotel in Menaggio, Italy
Hotel
Menaggio, Italy
Area 3 200 m²
VB-070415-24. Уникальный гостиничный комплекс на озере Комо в городе МенаджоВыгодные инвести…
€7,50M
Commercial in Salo, Italy
Commercial
Salo, Italy
ABI-1098A . Земельный участок в Сало На первой линии озера Гарда, в престижной зоне, земельн…
€4,00M
Commercial in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Commercial
Lonato del Garda, Italy
ABI-1234A. Земельный участок с видом на озеро Гарда под строительство 6 отдельных виллЗемель…
€1,80M
Commercial in Acquaseria, Italy
Commercial
Acquaseria, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 700 m²
LD-3580. Продажа агротуризма в окрестностях КомоВ Брианце, в окрестностях озера Комо, выстав…
€14,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Germanello, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Germanello, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
IT-300418. Продано! Отель на озере Комо в ЛальоПродается небольшой отель  на озере Комо, Лал…
€3,40M
Commercial in Argegno, Italy
Commercial
Argegno, Italy
VB-030319. Земельный участок на первой линии Озера КомоУчасток на первой линии у воды 3000 к…
€1,80M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Como, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Como, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
VB-DCLBMS. Отель/вилла на первой линии озера КомоВилла на первой линии на озере Комо с панор…
€3,40M
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Carlazzo, Italy
Warehouse 7 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Carlazzo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 849 m²
We offer a building with an artisan, commercial and residential use for what concerns the fi…
€1,35M
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Campione d Italia, Italy
Commercial 1 bedroom with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Campione d Italia, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The ASTOR Condominium is located in the center of Campione d'Italia. The entire building was…
€458,000
Hotel 24 bedrooms with yard, with sauna in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel 24 bedrooms with yard, with sauna
Lombardy, Italy
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 054 m²
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Price on request
Hotel with electricity, with bus in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel with electricity, with bus
Lombardy, Italy
We offer a 4-star hotel on Lake Garda. 25 rooms, a bar open to external visitors, a restaur…
€3,60M
Hotel with yard in Lombardy, Italy
Hotel with yard
Lombardy, Italy
Small hotel with a bar and restaurant.The building consists of three floors + ground floor, …
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with sauna, with security in Lombardy, Italy
Commercial 1 room with elevator, with sauna, with security
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6
Italy Lombardy Milan Apartments at the hotel Guaranteed income up to 7% per annum! New apart…
€221,000
