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Сommercial property in Marche, Italy

;
hotels
6
21 property total found
Commercial property 140 m² in Massa Fermana, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Massa Fermana, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 140 m²
Reference number: N578 Property name: Casa Tibu II Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Commercial property 140 m² in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Commercial property 140 m²
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Area 140 m²
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
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Hotel 550 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 550 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
The building is on three levels for about 550 square meters with apartments, one-room cellar…
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 350 m² in San Ginesio, Italy
Commercial property 350 m²
San Ginesio, Italy
Area 350 m²
Shed of 350 sqm + 350 sqm to upstairs apartments (currently unfinished) Lot Size 1,300 sq m …
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Commercial property 200 m² in Caldarola, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Caldarola, Italy
Area 200 m²
Typical restaurant with double room equipped kitchen in a historic building along the SS 77
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Hotel in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
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Commercial property 10 000 m² in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial property 10 000 m²
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Area 10 000 m²
Shopping center along the state road in a privileged and central position between Marche and…
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Commercial property 900 m² in Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial property 900 m²
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Rooms 34
Area 900 m²
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
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Commercial property 160 m² in Macerata, Italy
Commercial property 160 m²
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Large apartment now used as a doctor's office on the first floor of a historic building loca…
$290,656
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Commercial property 4 300 m² in Ancona, Italy
Commercial property 4 300 m²
Ancona, Italy
Rooms 64
Area 4 300 m²
Prestigious castle structure dates back to the Middle Ages
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Commercial property 600 m² in Montappone, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 21
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse under renovation (earthquake funds) with the construction of 5 new apartment…
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Commercial property 500 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 500 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Medical center inside a shopping centre Several disciplines already operational and others …
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Hotel 700 m² in Lapedona, Italy
Hotel 700 m²
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 700 m²
Sea view farmhouse on two levels for over 700 m2. Restaurant area kitchen services and sixte…
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Montappone, Italy
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Montappone, Italy
Rooms 23
Area 1 000 m²
Detached house partially unfinished on several levels for over 1,000 m2. On the ground floor…
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Commercial property 170 m² in Camerino, Italy
Commercial property 170 m²
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Associated house to be completely recovered located in an isolated mountain village at over …
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Commercial property 250 m² in San Severino Marche, Italy
Commercial property 250 m²
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Reference number: N602 Property name: Casa Chigi II Location: In country Town/City: …
$58,131
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Commercial property 200 m² in Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Commercial property 200 m²
Monte Vidon Corrado, Italy
Area 200 m²
Recently built artisan warehouse with H=6 m in a prefabricated structure. Lot surface area 1,300 m2
$232,525
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Hotel 600 m² in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Hotel 600 m²
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 600 m²
Reference number: N1485 Property name: Casa Mistica Location: In country Town/City: …
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Commercial property 240 m² in Urbisaglia, Italy
Commercial property 240 m²
Urbisaglia, Italy
Area 240 m²
Land of 3,600 square meters with built portion of the building of 240 sqm (execute foundatio…
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Hotel 2 000 m² in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 2 000 m²
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Unique historical site, hotel in GradaraCharacteristics of the complex, the total…
$3,52M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Hotel 3 000 m² in Porto Recanati, Italy
Hotel 3 000 m²
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 55
Area 3 000 m²
38-room hotel with two restaurant stairs and 5000 square meters of area for parking Two buil…
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