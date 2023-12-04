Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Marche, Italy

Hotel 115 rooms in Pesaro, Italy
Hotel 115 rooms
Pesaro, Italy
Rooms 115
Four-star hotel facing the sea with 115 rooms, restaurant, conference room, etc
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Ripatransone, Italy
Commercial real estate
Ripatransone, Italy
Rooms 60
Area 1 700 m²
Reference number: N1080 Property name: Casa Michele Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Commercial real estate
Acquasanta Terme, Italy
Rooms 34
Area 900 m²
Reference number: N998 Property name: Casa Piedicava Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Commercial in Morichella, Italy
Commercial
Morichella, Italy
Area 350 m²
Shed of 350 sqm + 350 sqm to upstairs apartments (currently unfinished) Lot Size 1,300 sq m …
Price on request
Commercial in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Commercial
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Area 400 m²
Management of pizzeria business with large customers located in a commercially attractive ar…
Price on request
Commercial in Montappone, Italy
Commercial
Montappone, Italy
Area 140 m²
Shed on the outskirts of the village square of 82 square meters (possibility to buy two adja…
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Gradara, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Gradara, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 2 000 m²
BG-181115. Уникальный исторический объект, отель в ГрадараХарактеристики комплекса, общая пл…
€3,00M
Commercial real estate with sea view in Marche, Italy
Commercial real estate with sea view
Marche, Italy
Rooms 90
Area 5 200 m²
Italy Marche Elite hotel with vineyards and the beach Unique facility: an incredible villa-b…
€14,00M
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy in Marche, Italy
Commercial with kreditom ipotekoy
Marche, Italy
Area 400 m²
Italy Marche Grottammare Elite restaurant- chalet on the promenade A very beautiful chalet r…
€2,00M
Hotel with elevator in Marche, Italy
Hotel with elevator
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Apart Hotel with restaurant and SPA Very beautiful apart-hotel 4 * on the first…
€12,50M
Commercial in Marche, Italy
Commercial
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche Villa - a complex for celebrations. Gourmet villa - a complex for various event…
€7,00M
Hotel in Marche, Italy
Hotel
Marche, Italy
Italy Marche San Benedetto del Tronto Hotel 4 * * * * on the first line Stunning hotel 4 * *…
€12,00M
Mir