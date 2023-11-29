UAE
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16
500 m²
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
2 500 m²
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
45
6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
3 500 000 m²
Company of 350.00 hectares of arable land and vineyards Large farmhouse, a farmhouse, severa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
700 m²
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7
450 m²
Business premises leased sites on the ground floor of a newly built building on two floors (…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
24
600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
550 m²
New construction to be finished including a warehouse of 550 square meters plus offices and …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
22
1 000 m²
Village as follows: 1) property '50s on two floors of 115sqm each plus attic space. Ground f…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
8 686 m²
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
16
800 m²
Reference number: N1231 Property name: Casa Rozzi Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Terni, Italy
520 m²
Laboratory of 200 + 200 square meters in addition to the basement and an apartment of 120 sq…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
36
1 400 m²
Newly built complex with the target in offices and commercial availability of different size…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Narni, Italy
6
930 m²
KK-1755. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. НарниДом (440 кв. М) был построен в конце 19 век…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Castiglione del Lago, Italy
80 m²
PO-040216-1. Земельный участок 18000 м2 с двумя жилыми домами общей площадью 80м2Продается з…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6
600 m²
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6
1 600 m²
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
€18,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Terni, Italy
6
NZ-011215-2. Комплекс объектов недвижимости и земли, общей площадью 172 гектараМонтериджони,…
€17,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Terni, Italy
6
470 m²
SG-Ca_Gr_137_Croce. Отреставрированный трёх – уровневый дом с бассейном в 10 минутах от м…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
6
1 000 m²
AS-130215. Отель 3* в МиланеОтель расположился в здании постройки 19 века в стиле Либерти в…
€8,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
6
800 m²
KK-1413. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. Гуальдо-КаттанеоВ Умбрии, примерно в 20 минутах …
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial 2 rooms
Terni, Italy
2
38 m²
Commercial space on a thoroughfare, including pedestrian traffic. Surface 38 sqm with bathro…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
4 300 m²
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Hotel
Terni, Italy
61 200 m²
Tourist accommodation on about 62 thousand square meters just 5 km from the sea Building of …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7
220 m²
Renoviertes Bauernhaus (90er Jahre) mit großem Innenhof und Land von ca. 2,0 Hektar mit Baue…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
6
120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property (also for sale) in a panoramic position with 6,000 square me…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
6
120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property with 9,000 square meters of land in a panoramic position Ame…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
14
600 m²
Currently unfinished cottage on two floors of 130 square meters each, plus 250 square meters…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
