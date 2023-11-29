Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Umbria, Italy

Terni
30
33 properties total found
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Borgo surrounded by nature with 4.80 hectares of land with an ancient olive grove and fruit …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Warehouse of approximately 4,700 m2 with 1,300 m2 of offices Terrace of 3,470 m2. Court of …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 2 500 m²
Recently built shed of approximately 2,500 m2 on two levels (first floor for offices). Large…
Price on request
Hotel 45 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 45 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 45
Area 6 000 m²
Hotel Restaurant 45 rooms with 8,000 square meters of courtyard location with panoramic view…
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 3 500 000 m²
Company of 350.00 hectares of arable land and vineyards Large farmhouse, a farmhouse, severa…
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 700 m²
Workshop on several levels with housing Basement with laboratory of 240 sqm Ground floor wit…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 5 000 m²
Building plot with wide road in front of the target Receptive-Commercial-Craft
Price on request
Commercial 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Commercial 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Business premises leased sites on the ground floor of a newly built building on two floors (…
Price on request
Hotel 24 rooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 24 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Accommodation facility consisting of 18 rooms, restaurant kitchen, ancillary rooms, parking …
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 550 m²
New construction to be finished including a warehouse of 550 square meters plus offices and …
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 22
Area 1 000 m²
Village as follows: 1) property '50s on two floors of 115sqm each plus attic space. Ground f…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 8 686 m²
Building plot of 8,686 sq m in area D3 with an index of 0.5 sq m / sq m, max height 10 meter…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 800 m²
Reference number: N1231 Property name: Casa Rozzi Location: In country Town/City: Z…
Price on request
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Area 520 m²
Laboratory of 200 + 200 square meters in addition to the basement and an apartment of 120 sq…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 36
Area 1 400 m²
Newly built complex with the target in offices and commercial availability of different size…
Price on request
Commercial in Narni, Italy
Commercial
Narni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 930 m²
KK-1755. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. НарниДом (440 кв. М) был построен в конце 19 век…
€2,30M
Commercial in Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Commercial
Castiglione del Lago, Italy
Area 80 m²
PO-040216-1. Земельный участок 18000 м2 с двумя жилыми домами общей площадью 80м2Продается з…
€700,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 600 m²
SG-ALG_SI_108. Отель 4 * с бассейном в нескольких километрах от СиеныПровинция:Сиена Тип нед…
€1,70M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 600 m²
NZ-011215-3. Отель, зона Сорренто-АмальфиОтель (зона Сорренто-Амальфи) Комплекс расположен н…
€18,00M
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
NZ-011215-2. Комплекс объектов недвижимости и земли, общей площадью 172 гектараМонтериджони,…
€17,50M
Commercial in Terni, Italy
Commercial
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 470 m²
SG-Ca_Gr_137_Croce. Отреставрированный трёх – уровневый дом с бассейном в 10 минутах от м…
€1,60M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
AS-130215. Отель 3* в МиланеОтель расположился в здании постройки 19 века в стиле Либерти в…
€8,00M
Commercial in Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Commercial
Gualdo Cattaneo, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 800 m²
KK-1413. Виноградники, винодельня в Умбрии. Гуальдо-КаттанеоВ Умбрии, примерно в 20 минутах …
€2,45M
Commercial 2 rooms in Terni, Italy
Commercial 2 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Commercial space on a thoroughfare, including pedestrian traffic. Surface 38 sqm with bathro…
Price on request
Manufacture in Terni, Italy
Manufacture
Terni, Italy
Area 4 300 m²
Building lot of 4,300 square meters for craft purposes Adjacent provincial road
Price on request
Hotel in Terni, Italy
Hotel
Terni, Italy
Area 61 200 m²
Tourist accommodation on about 62 thousand square meters just 5 km from the sea Building of …
Price on request
Commercial 7 rooms
Commercial 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Renoviertes Bauernhaus (90er Jahre) mit großem Innenhof und Land von ca. 2,0 Hektar mit Baue…
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms in Terni, Italy
Commercial 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property (also for sale) in a panoramic position with 6,000 square me…
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms in Terni, Italy
Commercial 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Ruin adjoining another property with 9,000 square meters of land in a panoramic position Ame…
Price on request
Commercial real estate in Terni, Italy
Commercial real estate
Terni, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Currently unfinished cottage on two floors of 130 square meters each, plus 250 square meters…
Price on request
