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Сommercial property in Grosseto, Italy

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10 properties total found
Commercial property 240 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 240 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Area 240 m²
IT-111017-1. Modern wine company in the center of MaremmaIn the center of the Maremma and ju…
$7,62M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 2 000 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 2 000 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 000 m²
LD-0489. Luxury villa on the sea in TuscanyOn the crystal clear sea of Argentario, a famous …
$14,07M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 782 m² in Seggiano, Italy
Commercial property 782 m²
Seggiano, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 782 m²
KK-1819. Magnificent estate with three villas, olive grove and vineyardThis magnificent esta…
$4,67M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 420 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 420 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
KK-1536. Vineyard in Tuscany Casale Le VigneDomestic: 420 sq.m.Exterior: 8.0 haBedrooms: 3 (…
$1,73M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 4 000 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 4 000 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 000 m²
LD-0251. Luxury villa in Italy, TuscanyIn one of the unfamiliar and untouched by mass touris…
$8,79M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 1 600 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 1 600 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 600 m²
LD-1498. Luxury villa in GrossetoIn the province of Grosseto in the south of Tuscany put up …
$14,07M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 970 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 970 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 970 m²
KK-1461. Winery with apartments and private lakeLocated in the province of Grosseto, in the …
$4,10M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property in Scarlino, Italy
Commercial property
Scarlino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
SG-100715. Agro-tourist complex with sea viewsDue to its unique location and unforgettable p…
$11,14M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 600 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 600 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
LD-0193. Luxury house in Tuscan for saleSale of a luxury villa in Tuscany. Skillfully restor…
$8,79M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Commercial property 682 m² in Grosseto, Italy
Commercial property 682 m²
Grosseto, Italy
Area 682 m²
KK-1465. Cantine production with an apartment on the ground floor and vineyardsOn the outski…
$1,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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