Italy
Commercial
Grosseto
Commercial real estate in Grosseto, Italy
12 properties total found
Commercial
Roccastrada, Italy
In the hills of the Maremma, there is the town of Montemassi, where a picturesque castle ris…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
Offered for sale is a large estate of 50 hectares with a rare combination of wine and horse …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6
420 m²
KK-1536. Виноградник в Тоскане Casale Le VigneВнутренние: 420 кв.м. Экстерьер: 8,0 га Спальн…
€1,48M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
682 m²
KK-1465. Производство кантина с квартирой на первом этаже и виноградникамиНа окраине небольш…
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Seggiano, Italy
6
782 m²
KK-1819. Великолепное поместье с тремя виллами, оливковой рощей и виноградникомЭто великолеп…
€3,98M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Giannella, Italy
6
2 000 m²
LD-0489. Роскошная вилла на море в ТосканеНа кристально чистом море Арджентарио, известном м…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6
4 000 m²
LD-0251. Элитная вилла в Италии, ТосканаВ одном из незнакомых и нетронутых массовым туризмом…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Scarlino, Italy
6
SG-100715. Агро-туристический Комлекс с видом на мореБлагодаря своему уникальному местополо…
€9,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
240 m²
IT-111017-1. Cовременная винодельческая компания в центре МареммыВ центре Мареммы и всего в …
€6,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6
600 m²
LD-0193. РОСКОШНЫЙ ДОМ В ТОСКАНЕ НА ПРОДАЖУПродажа роскошной виллы в Тоскане. Умело отрестав…
€7,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial
Grosseto, Italy
6
1 600 m²
LD-1498. Вилла класса люкс в ГроссетоВ провинции Гроссето на юге Тосканы выставлено на прода…
€12,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Grosseto, Italy
5
970 m²
KK-1461. Винодельня с апартаментами и частным озеромРасположенный в провинции Гроссето, в То…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
