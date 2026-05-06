Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en face de la cinemateque et a deux pas de rothschild livraison 30 mois

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Sole agent: Tel Aviv city centre
Located at 13 Sprinzak Street, in a quiet and sought after area, close to the Cinematheque and all the cultural institutions of Tel Aviv:
A new apartment of 3 rooms under construction, with high-end services and optimal layout. Available in 2 1/2 years.
Living area of approximately 80 m2
Sun terrace of about 6 m2
Quiet and intimate neighborhood
Well maintained garden
Parking
Cave
2 lifts
New building under construction
A rare combination: central location, absolute tranquility and modern comfort in the heart of the city.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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