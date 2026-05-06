  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 5 pieces a vendre vue panoramique sur la mer tel aviv

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 5 pieces a vendre vue panoramique sur la mer tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38810
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,27M
Residential quarter Basel 3 pieces calme et tres lumineux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Sublime penthouse avec piscine proche ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,36M
Residential quarter Bureaux centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,460
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 5 pieces a vendre vue panoramique sur la mer tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Show all Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Residential quarter NouveautE A hadera rEsidence new soho
Hadera, Israel
from
$8,14M
When the most beautiful apartment is in the most prestigious residence, it is simply the perfect alliance! For sale, Sheshet Hayamim Street, within the prestigious New Soho residence, discover this superb 5-room apartment, located on the 14th floor, offering exceptional panoramic views. Th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Residential quarter Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$1,72M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications