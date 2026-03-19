  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 35929
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 32

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Additional secure room (Mamad) and another room (3 rooms in total) Additional bathroom with guest toilet 2nd floor on 6 with elevator Private parking ( Robotic ) Triple exhibition - South / West / North Ideal for living there or for an investment! Price: 6,500,000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$605,020
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$22,000
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$811,200
Residential quarter Rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$861,900
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$591,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement en rez de jardin a vendre rue monbaz jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,43M
For sale Monbaz, downtown In a luxury building with guardian Beautiful garden apartment! 105 m2 Garden of 65 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 parking spaces Cave
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces au cOEur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
FOR SALE - ALL JUSTY LIVRED APARTMENT 3 PARTS IN HEART OF NEVE TZEDEK 64 m2 living space + two balconies (5.05 m2 and 6.05 m2) 1st floor high 2 bedrooms slept including a mamad 1 bathroom 2 balconies North-West exposure Robotic private parking Exceptional location: 2 minutes from Rothschild…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 4 pieces au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,35M
BZH New exclusive of RE/MAX Hadera! For sale, a beautiful 4-room apartment as new in the heart of Hadera city centre! - High-end apartment of 4 rooms, about 100 m2, - Balcony of about 12 m2 with a beautiful open urban view and a sea view! - On the 7th floor on 9, - A large living room well…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications