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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer immeuble neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
;
7
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ID: 38375
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shalom Aleichem, 7

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street close to the sea and Kempinski. New building. 2nd floor with elevator. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms. 77m2 + 5m2 balcony. Mamad. One parking lot. Price: 5,690,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche mer immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,87M
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