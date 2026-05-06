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Residential quarter Investissement centre ville de jerusalem 2 pieces meuble avec terrasse et rendement eleve

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$685,520
;
11
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ID: 38788
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mazor, 10

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement centre ville de jerusalem 2 pieces meuble avec terrasse et rendement eleve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$685,520
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