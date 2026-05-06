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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans une petite rue calme entre gordon et frishman

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
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11
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ID: 38286
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Gezer, 6

About the complex

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For sale exclusively, On one of the most beautiful streets in the old north 6 rue Gezer Quiet and green street, character apartment in Tel Aviv Quiet and well maintained building On the 3rd floor and a half, 85 m2 apartment 3 rooms, spacious and very bright ☀️Triple exposure High ceilings Currently rented

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans une petite rue calme entre gordon et frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
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