  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement situe au coeur de tel aviv dans immeuble style bauhaus

Residential quarter Appartement situe au coeur de tel aviv dans immeuble style bauhaus

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38777
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bien agence calme clair magnifique neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Residential quarter Park tzameret appartement 4 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,15M
Residential quarter Beit vagan holyland
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,624
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement situe au coeur de tel aviv dans immeuble style bauhaus
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,13M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces haut de gamme immeuble rEcent Etage 4 avec vue dEgagEe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications