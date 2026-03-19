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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,35M
;
13
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ID: 35950
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Merkaz Baalei Melaha, 4

About the complex

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FOR SALE – THE PENTHOUSE OF THE ROY IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV Ideal as investment or foot-to-earth. Only 658/m2 !!! A few steps from Shuk HaCarmel, Shenkin, Rothschild Boulevard and only 5 minutes from the beach, this unique duplex is located in a completely renovated street, in a new boutique building with preserved style, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main features: 135 m2 interior 46 m2 terraces (6 m2 + 40 m2) Cellar included Parking option First level: Large bright living room with open kitchen 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bathroom and terrace of 6 m2 Second independent bathroom Placards integrated in all rooms A room is a Mamad (safe room) Upper level: Multipurpose space (secondary lounge, desk or reading corner) Bathroom with toilet Access to an exceptional roof terrace of 40 m2 with outdoor kitchen & integrated barbecue Authorization for Jacuzzi or swimming pool Open view – ideal for receiving or enjoying total privacy Building & finishes : High-end materials Modern boutique building with few apartments Costs: Price: IL 9,900,000 Price per m2 : Condominium charges : 900 NIS / month Municipal taxes (Arnona): NIS 1,800 / 2 months The Future of King George Street: A large green boulevard is planned right in front of the building. The penthouse will have an unobstructed view of a landscaped avenue without future construction. In addition, Magen David Square (King George, Allenby, Shenkin, Nahalat Binyamin Crossing) will soon become a major transportation hub, served by the Purple Line and M2 metro line, just 100 metres from the property – enhancing its accessibility and long-term value. ????? A unique opportunity!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,35M
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