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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin

Kiryat Gat, Israel
from
$564,160
;
5
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ID: 38687
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • Town
    Kiryat Gat

Location on the map

Kiryat Gat, Israel
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Kiryat Gat, Israel
from
$564,160
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