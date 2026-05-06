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Residential quarter Grande villa de 5 pieces a louer dans un quartier calme de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$4,920
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9
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ID: 38865
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 22/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Atidim

About the complex

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Reference: 6991 District: Neve David Remez Large villa of 5 rooms including mamad Area of 160 m2 Garden of 40 m2 Air conditioning Partially furnished Private parking Clear and spacious house Entrance : 01/09/2026

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Grande villa de 5 pieces a louer dans un quartier calme de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,920
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