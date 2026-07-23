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New buildings for sale in Kiryat Gat

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Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne affaire grand jardin
Kiryat Gat, Israel
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$562,440
Reference: KG 100 Exclusive Garden ground 4 pieces 100 m2 + 215 m2 garden Two bathrooms Central climate
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Real estate Israel
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