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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,592
;
11
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ID: 38612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a louer a mordot arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,592
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