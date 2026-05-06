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Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,28M
;
11
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ID: 38851
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ein Kerem, Karma

About the complex

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An exceptional property, of rare beauty, is proposed for sale for the first time. In the heart of the beautiful bucolic village of Ein Kerem. Typical construction of Ein Kerem: high ceilings with exposed beams, an authentic Arabic house. Two independent houses, each with its separate entrance, are built on a plot of 500 m2. First house: 130 m2 habitable. Second house: 138 m2 habitable. Price: 10,000,000 sh

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Authentique maison arabe ein kerem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,28M
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