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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement familial de 5 pieces renove avec possibilite de souccah au quartier park

Hadera, Israel
from
$849,520
;
11
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ID: 38609
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Mishmar HaGvul

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement familial de 5 pieces renove avec possibilite de souccah au quartier park
Hadera, Israel
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$849,520
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de type 5 pieces de 140 m terrasse en deuxieme ligne de mer et tramway
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de type 5 pieces de 140 m terrasse en deuxieme ligne de mer et tramway
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