  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Parfait 2 5 pieces avec mamad balcon et ascenseur a deux pas de la mer

Residential quarter Parfait 2 5 pieces avec mamad balcon et ascenseur a deux pas de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38519
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 318

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de rEve A vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone piEtonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,39M
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces avec balcon a renover
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Ideal investissement bureau a vendre au coeur dashdod excellent emplacement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$436,240
Residential quarter Rez de jardin florentine nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,68M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Parfait 2 5 pieces avec mamad balcon et ascenseur a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the district of Ramat Aviv Gimel, ideally located in a central and very quiet environment. Procedure in progress for the addition of a 17 m2 mirpeset to be built in August. COMPLETELY RENEWED – SYNTHESIS PHOTOS. 3rd floor on 8, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 13…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Show all Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Residential quarter Un bien rare pense pour une clientele en quete despace et dexclusivite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,64M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Residential quarter Investissement ideal 4 pieces renove a rafraichir proche boulevard nordau parfait colocation
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,39M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications