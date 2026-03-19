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Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,93M
;
6
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ID: 36042
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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In the famous Holyland project, sumptuous penthouse for sale offering panoramic views of all Jerusalem, located on the top floor of the tower. This penthouse consists of 4 bedrooms + one family room, spacious kitchen, with a double living room that overlooks the mirpeset of 65 m2. Very nice height under ceiling, quality interior services. Exceptional product.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,93M
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