  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Emplacement ideal joli 3 pieces a vendre entierement renove bograshov tel aviv

Residential quarter Emplacement ideal joli 3 pieces a vendre entierement renove bograshov tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 38813
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herbert Samuel, 91

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,26M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse clair dans un bel immeuble haut standing magnifique projet de qualite spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
Residential quarter Une opportunite rare de vivre dans un appartement neuf a katamon jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,427
Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,30M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal joli 3 pieces a vendre entierement renove bograshov tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,66M
Beautiful apartment with open view and panoramic view with sea view! 212 m2 + 22 m2 terrace, 4.5 rooms, parking, cellar, swimming pool, gym
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Show all Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Residential quarter Belle occasion a ne pas manquer appartement 4 pieces entierement meuble a louer centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,460
Reference : TL 2677 District: Florentine, very good location, close to all amenities Apartment located in the Studio project, rue Salame Nice 3 pieces including mamad Area of 70 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Private parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Show all Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Residential quarter Jerusalem holyland beit vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications