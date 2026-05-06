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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,10M
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4
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ID: 38504
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Motzkin, 19

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,10M
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Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, in the Nahalaot district near Sacher Park and Shuk. 1st floor with elevator. 75m2 + 10m2 of balconies. Divided into 2 apartments: 2 rooms of 45m2 + balcony, studio of 30m2 + balcony. 2 bathrooms. Soccah Terrace. Mamad. Rented at 12 000h/month. Price: 3 990 000sh
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