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Residential quarter Projet complexe luxueux centre ville

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,92M
;
3
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ID: 38406
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 8389

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet complexe luxueux centre ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,92M
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