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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
06/05/2026
$1,85M
05/05/2026
$1,84M
;
3
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ID: 35727
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel

About the complex

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Magnificent 3 room apartment under construction in a completely new building in the popular Basel district of Tel Aviv. High standard services. High ceilings of 2.9m. Delivery in 5 months, sold with a cellar.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
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