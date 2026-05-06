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Residential quarter Joli 2 pieces a louer entierement meuble youd zain ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,738
;
9
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ID: 38296
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Reference: 6988 District : Youd Zain Independent unit for rent – 2 rooms Surface area: 50 m2 Fully furnished Air conditioning Renovated Rent all inclusive except electricity Entrance : 01/09/2026

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Joli 2 pieces a louer entierement meuble youd zain ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,738
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