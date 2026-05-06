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Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
;
6
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ID: 38362
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Meir Feinstein, 10

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the district of Ramat Aviv Gimel, ideally located in a central and very quiet environment. Procedure in progress for the addition of a 17 m2 mirpeset to be built in August. COMPLETELY RENEWED – SYNTHESIS PHOTOS. 3rd floor on 8, with 2 elevators. 4 rooms, 139 m2, 2 bathrooms. Immense living room. 1 parking space. Miklat in the building. Price: 5,480,000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Ramat aviv gimel calme absolu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
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