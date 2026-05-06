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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,71M
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4
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ID: 38650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Ben Gurion, Golda

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre bon emplacement haut standing proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf neuf bel appartement magnifique renove
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,71M
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Apartment for sale in the center of Tel-Aviv a few steps from the sea! New building, 3rd floor with elevator. 3 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 90m2 + 2 balconies of 6m2 each. Large living room with bay window, mamad. Renovated high standing, sold furnished. Price: 8,000,000sh
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