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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$980,720
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8
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ID: 38563
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

Location on the map

Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement luxueux 5 pieces quartier kramim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$980,720
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