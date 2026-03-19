Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

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For exclusive sale
In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett
Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard
In a new boutique building
Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged
4 rooms, 5th floor, west view
112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces
Lower level:
3 bedrooms, including a master suite with a small sunny terrace, and separate toilets.
Upstairs:
A large bright living area including kitchen and living room, with access to a sunny terrace.
A cellar of 12 m2,
an elevator
and a parking space in the basement.
The building also has a bicycle and stroller room.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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