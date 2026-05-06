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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,08M
;
3
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ID: 38291
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Clay, 6

About the complex

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Apartment for sale exclusively at 3, rue Clay Building permits in progress! 49 000 €/m2 Currently 93 m2, this apartment will be expanded to 122 m2 and will include a sun terrace of 13 m2 ☀️White City Project Currently on the 2nd floor, it will be extended to the 3rd floor Facade Parking and storage included

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$2,08M
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