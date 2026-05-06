Residential quarter Location appartement meuble jtower jerusalem 4 pieces haut de gamme au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Within the prestigious JTower Tower, one of the most sought after residences in Jerusalem, discover a fully renovated and furnished apartment where elegance, comfort and exceptional location meet. Ideally located in the heart of the city, close to Mahane Yehuda Market, Ben Yehuda pedestrian street, tram, shops and major business centres, this property offers a privileged lifestyle in a dynamic and refined environment.
With its 110 m2 perfectly arranged, its four rooms including three bedrooms, its pleasant balcony, its private parking, its Mamad and its elevator in Shabbat, this apartment meets the expectations of a clientele looking for a turnkey accommodation. The natural brightness, the quality of the furnishings and the superb panoramic view of Jerusalem create a warm and elegant atmosphere where you can simply place your suitcases.
This address is a preferred choice for families, young couples, olim, but also for diplomats, embassy and consulate staff, doctors, researchers, university professors and international business leaders who want to benefit from a premium apartment in a well-served central area.
Available immediately, this rare property represents a unique opportunity to enjoy an exceptional living environment in the heart of Jerusalem, in a residence recognized for its standing and strategic location.