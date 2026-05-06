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Residential quarter Rue mikha A deux pas de ben yehuda tel aviv appartement rEnovE dans le cadre dun tama 38

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
6
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ID: 38267
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Michah, 7

About the complex

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Located in a fully renovated building as part of a Tama 38/1 project, this superb new 3-room apartment offers all modern comfort in a sought after location, close to the beach. Characteristics: • 3 pieces including a mamad • 75 m2 living space • Fourth floor • Lift • New apartment, fully equipped • Modern services and neat finishes • Renovated building in Tama 38/1 Ideal for a couple, seniors or anyone looking for a comfortable apartment, accessible and ready to move in.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Rue mikha A deux pas de ben yehuda tel aviv appartement rEnovE dans le cadre dun tama 38
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
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