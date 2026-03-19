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Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
;
6
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ID: 36102
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    J. L. Gordon, 25

About the complex

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Very sought after street Quiet and green residential Open view Fine volumes 108sqm living space + 28sqm of terrace

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Mini penthouse avec terrasse gordon ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
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