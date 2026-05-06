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Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,95M
;
11
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ID: 37876
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast elevators including one of shabat The apartments: Armoured entrance door design Interior door "Pandoor" Ground 1 metre by 1 metre Terrace in Teck Kitchen fitted with furniture and marble Electric roller shutters throughout the apartment Closed circuit video intercom Solar or electric hot water

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,95M
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