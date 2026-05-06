  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Residential quarter Proche de la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$599,950
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 37812
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Beautiful apartment 4 rooms close to the sea with open sea view

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbiye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$16,33M
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,85M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,68M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,41M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$599,950
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,45M
HaGalil Raanana Project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's thr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Superbe 100 m a deux pas de la mer avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,35M
For exclusive sale In the prestigious Halperin Street Close to the sea, in a quiet and pleasant street between Ben Yehuda and the sea. In a well maintained building of only 6 apartments. On the first floor, facing south Apartment of 103 m2 To be renovated with possibility to transform into …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Residential quarter Special investisseur immeuble neuf 3 pieces ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
Bauhaus Renovate Building - Nine 3 rooms with elevator perfect as rental investment Perfect 1st purchase Possibility to buy parking +400k
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications